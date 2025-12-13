Delhi Police IFSO Busts International Cyber Fraud Syndicate, 9 Accused Arrested

Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) cyber cell of the Delhi Police has busted an international cyber fraud syndicate operating from Delhi and arrested nine accused in the case. | Image: File Photo

New Delhi: The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) cyber cell of the Delhi Police has busted an international cyber fraud syndicate operating from Delhi and arrested nine accused in the case.

According to the police, IFSO received credible information on November 26, 2025, about a cyber fraud operation being run from a hotel in Dwarka, New Delhi. After verification, a police team conducted a raid at the location and apprehended four accused on the spot. Further investigation led to the arrest of five more persons, taking the total number of arrests to nine.

The arrested accused have been identified as

Sultan Salim Sheikh - Palghar, Maharashtra

Syed Ahmed Chaudhary - Bengaluru, Karnataka

Satish Kumar - Bhiwandi, Thane, Maharashtra

Tushar Maliya - Shahdara, Delhi

Shivam - Jharoda Kalan, Delhi

Sunil - Begampur, Delhi

Prabhu Dayal - Didwana, Rajasthan

Tarun Sharma - Sikar, Rajasthan

Suresh Kumar Kumawat - Nagaur, Rajasthan

Police said the investigation revealed cyber fraud transactions worth Rs. 5. 24 crore The accused allegedly carried out 10,423 transactions within five days through a current account at Axis Bank.

Advertisement

As per the investigation, the gang lured people into opening bank accounts by offering a 25 per cent commission and providing new mobile phones. Transaction alerts were shared through email and mobile phones.

The police said the gang collected bank accounts from account holders and sold them to cyber fraud operators through intermediaries. The proceeds were allegedly laundered through a hawala network, with transactions carried out in cryptocurrency (USDT) instead of cash. Suresh Kumar Kumawat was identified as the main connector and link in the gang.

Advertisement

During the operation, police seized 12 mobile phones containing incriminating chats, along with several chequebooks, ATM cards and bank documents. The Bengaluru Police have also issued a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the matter.