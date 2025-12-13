Updated 13 December 2025 at 14:17 IST
Delhi Police IFSO Busts International Cyber Fraud Syndicate, 9 Accused Arrested
Delhi's IFSO cyber cell dismantled an international cyber fraud syndicate, arresting nine individuals. The operation revealed fraudulent transactions exceeding Rs 5.24 crore, with 10,423 transactions linked to Axis Bank. The gang solicited bank accounts with promises of commissions, laundering proceeds via hawala and cryptocurrency. Further investigations continue.
New Delhi: The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) cyber cell of the Delhi Police has busted an international cyber fraud syndicate operating from Delhi and arrested nine accused in the case.
According to the police, IFSO received credible information on November 26, 2025, about a cyber fraud operation being run from a hotel in Dwarka, New Delhi. After verification, a police team conducted a raid at the location and apprehended four accused on the spot. Further investigation led to the arrest of five more persons, taking the total number of arrests to nine.
The arrested accused have been identified as
- Sultan Salim Sheikh - Palghar, Maharashtra
- Syed Ahmed Chaudhary - Bengaluru, Karnataka
- Satish Kumar - Bhiwandi, Thane, Maharashtra
- Tushar Maliya - Shahdara, Delhi
- Shivam - Jharoda Kalan, Delhi
- Sunil - Begampur, Delhi
- Prabhu Dayal - Didwana, Rajasthan
- Tarun Sharma - Sikar, Rajasthan
- Suresh Kumar Kumawat - Nagaur, Rajasthan
Police said the investigation revealed cyber fraud transactions worth Rs. 5. 24 crore The accused allegedly carried out 10,423 transactions within five days through a current account at Axis Bank.
As per the investigation, the gang lured people into opening bank accounts by offering a 25 per cent commission and providing new mobile phones. Transaction alerts were shared through email and mobile phones.
The police said the gang collected bank accounts from account holders and sold them to cyber fraud operators through intermediaries. The proceeds were allegedly laundered through a hawala network, with transactions carried out in cryptocurrency (USDT) instead of cash. Suresh Kumar Kumawat was identified as the main connector and link in the gang.
During the operation, police seized 12 mobile phones containing incriminating chats, along with several chequebooks, ATM cards and bank documents. The Bengaluru Police have also issued a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the matter.
Further investigation in the case is ongoing.
