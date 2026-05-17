Delhi Police Launches Fuel-Saving Drive After PM Modi’s Austerity Call

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has rolled out a comprehensive fuel-saving and cost-optimisation drive across all units and offices in the national capital, following an appeal for austerity measures in the backdrop of the current international situation and a call made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to an official order issued with the approval of the Commissioner of Police, all units have been directed to immediately reduce unnecessary vehicle usage and bring down fuel consumption through stricter monitoring and more efficient deployment of resources.

As part of the new measures, all dak motorcycles and two-wheelers stationed at police units will now be pooled and used strictly for essential official duties only. Officers and staff travelling from the same unit to courts or other common destinations have been instructed to adopt mandatory carpooling in order to minimise vehicle use.

The directive also encourages increased reliance on virtual meetings through video conferencing wherever feasible, aiming to reduce physical travel for administrative and operational discussions. Personnel have additionally been advised to use the Metro and other public transport systems for routine commuting whenever possible.

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In a push towards better fuel efficiency, the order mandates strict maintenance of all departmental vehicles, including timely servicing, proper tyre pressure checks, and regular engine tuning to avoid unnecessary fuel wastage.

The police establishment will also rationalise VIP and VVIP security cavalcades to the minimum required strength, along with improved route planning to combine multiple tasks into single trips. Supervisory officers have been tasked with periodic review of vehicle usage, logbooks, and fuel consumption records.

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Further, the guidelines call for a reduction in expenditure on domestic travel, optimisation of manpower deployment, prioritisation of "Made in India" products, and conservation of electricity through measures such as switching off unnecessary lights and fans. Air conditioners have been directed to be maintained within the 24-26°C range.