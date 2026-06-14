Delhi Police Launches Weekly 'Thana Divas-Jan Sunwai' at All Stations for Better Public Grievance Redressal
The initiative is aimed at strengthening grievance redressal mechanisms and enhancing institutional accountability by giving citizens a dedicated, open forum to voice their concerns.
- India News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: In a significant move to boost transparency and public engagement, Delhi Police will begin holding weekly "Thana Divas-Jan Sunwai" sessions at every police station across the national capital starting next week.
The initiative is aimed at strengthening grievance redressal mechanisms and enhancing institutional accountability by giving citizens a dedicated, open forum to voice their concerns.
The programme reportedly follows directives from Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. It will provide residents with a structured platform to register complaints, seek assistance, and offer suggestions related to policing and public safety.
Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha has issued detailed guidelines for the rollout. Under the new schedule, Jan Sunwai sessions will be conducted every Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm at all police stations in Delhi.
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Regarding the development, Hargobind Singh Dhaliwal, Special CP Crime Branch, told ANI, “The major grievance common people often have: when they visit a police station to lodge a complaint, there is frequently no one available to listen. The police handle a multitude of responsibilities beyond just law and order; there are court processes involved as well. We felt there should be at least one day a week specifically for anyone with a complaint, where they could meet their Inquiry Officer or Supervisory Officer upon visiting the station."
"The LG's thought process, which the CP directed us to implement, was to ensure that every Saturday, without fail, a minimum staff presence is maintained at the police station between 10 AM and 2 PM. Anyone residing in the area or anyone who has lodged a complaint there would be heard. They would be informed about the status of their complaint, whether further action would be taken, and if so, the 'why,' 'when,' and 'how' of it. Even if no action is to be taken, they would be informed of that as well. Secondly, timely intervention can prevent situations from escalating into serious incidents...I believe this is a major initiative. We extend our thanks to the LG, whose vision is truly people-friendly and to the CP, who has emphasised deploying the necessary resources to implement this effectively, ensuring that a long-standing basic grievance is finally resolved,” he added.
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This weekly public hearing system marks a key step in Delhi Police’s ongoing efforts to improve community relations and ensure prompt resolution of local issues.
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