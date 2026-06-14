Delhi Police Launches Weekly 'Thana Divas-Jan Sunwai' at All Stations for Better Public Grievance Redressal

Regarding the development, Hargobind Singh Dhaliwal, Special CP Crime Branch, told ANI, “The major grievance common people often have: when they visit a police station to lodge a complaint, there is frequently no one available to listen. The police handle a multitude of responsibilities beyond just law and order; there are court processes involved as well. We felt there should be at least one day a week specifically for anyone with a complaint, where they could meet their Inquiry Officer or Supervisory Officer upon visiting the station."

"The LG's thought process, which the CP directed us to implement, was to ensure that every Saturday, without fail, a minimum staff presence is maintained at the police station between 10 AM and 2 PM. Anyone residing in the area or anyone who has lodged a complaint there would be heard. They would be informed about the status of their complaint, whether further action would be taken, and if so, the 'why,' 'when,' and 'how' of it. Even if no action is to be taken, they would be informed of that as well. Secondly, timely intervention can prevent situations from escalating into serious incidents...I believe this is a major initiative. We extend our thanks to the LG, whose vision is truly people-friendly and to the CP, who has emphasised deploying the necessary resources to implement this effectively, ensuring that a long-standing basic grievance is finally resolved,” he added.