Delhi Police Nab 3 Bangladeshi Women Living Illegally In Transgender Disguise

New Delhi: Three Bangladeshi women posing as transgenders were apprehended by the Delhi Police after they were allegedly found residing illegally in Delhi. A team of the Foreigners Cell of the North West District detained the accused during a drive. As per the police, one of the women confessed to developing a romantic relationship with an Indian man via Facebook, who facilitated her illegal entry through the Indo-Bangladesh Border into West Bengal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, North West Delhi), Hukma Rana confirmed the detention, saying that the Bangladeshi women residing in Delhi were arrested on May 15, from the Mahendra Park area. Two smartphones, a keypad mobile phone and a banned MO application, which was allegedly used by the accused to communicate with their families, were recovered from their possession.

Police Investigating To Identify Other Suspects

DCP Rana stated, “A special drive was initiated to identify and apprehend illegal Bangladeshi migrants residing in the jurisdiction of the North-West District. Accordingly, a dedicated team comprising SI Shyam Bir, ASI Rajender, HC Vikram, HC Praveen, HC Hawa Singh, and Ct Deepak—under the close supervision of Inspector Vipin Kumar (Foreigners Cell) and ACP Ranjeet Dhaka, was assigned the task of conducting intensive surveillance, gathering intelligence, and carrying out follow-up operations.”

“In May 2025, the team of the Foreigners Cell began analysing social media accounts of suspected individuals. During this exercise, it was observed that a suspected illegal female Bangladeshi transgender was residing in the area under the Police Station, Mahendra Park. She was allegedly disguising herself as a woman from West Bengal and had taken to selling momos to avoid suspicion.”

According to the police official, after several days of sustained manual and technical surveillance, the police team received credible information, regarding the presence of an illegal Bangladeshi female national residing in the Mahendra Park area. During the examination, the police found that the accused had posted a reel on Facebook showcasing an ice cream cart located in a lane, inadvertently revealing surrounding buildings in the area.

The DCP further said, “Acting on this lead, the team meticulously searched around 50 nearby lanes and successfully identified the specific lane depicted in the reel.”

After determining the house, a trap was laid early in the morning, resulting in the apprehension of the suspect, confirmed the police official.

During the interrogation, the individual revealed that she had developed a relationship with a man on Facebook, and after a period of online communication, she illegally crossed the Bangladesh border into India.

She further disclosed that her boyfriend received her in West Bengal and subsequently brought her to Delhi, where they began living together in a rented accommodation. The neighbours in the area knew her by the name “Deepa” and believed her to be a native of West Bengal.

Following the arrest of Deepa, two other accused were also detained based on the intelligence inputs. Initially, during the interrogation, both the accused attempted to mislead the team by claiming to be Indian citizens residing with their respective husbands. However, a thorough examination of their mobile phones and their personal belongings revealed inconsistencies in their statements, which revealed their original identity and nationality.

The police official stated that all the three accused were handed over to the team of FRRO for further deportation proceedings.