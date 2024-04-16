Advertisement

New Delhi: A day after gunshots were fired outside a property dealer’s office in Dwarka area, two sharpshooters of the Naresh Sethi-Ajay Zaildar gang were on Monday arrested for the attack, Delhi Police said.

On April 14, two bike-borne men fired two rounds outside a realtor's office in Jaffarpur Kalan in Dwarka. The attackers also threw a slip demanding Rs 1 crore in the name of gangsters Naresh Sethi and Ajay Zaildar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Amit Goel said.

Advertisement

A tip-off was received that the accused -- Gaurav (28), and Lakshay (21) -- sharpshooters associated with the gang would come to Chhawla area, he said.

"We were informed that these shooters always carry illegal weapons and do not hesitate to open fire on police. A team was formed and a trap was laid near Ghumanheda village," the DCP said.

Advertisement

The team asked them to stop and surrender, but they tried to flee and fired two rounds at the police party. The team retaliated and overpowered the sharpshooters, he said.

"We have recovered one pistol, two live cartridges, two empty cartridges, and a motorcycle from the accused," the DCP said.