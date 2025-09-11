‘Khilafat’ Agenda Exposed: Delhi Police Busts Pakistan-Linked Terror Module, 5 Arrested with Arms & IED Materials

The Delhi Police Special Cell, in a joint operation with central agencies, has busted a suspected terrorist network, thwarting a potential large-scale attack in the country. Following a series of coordinated raids across Delhi, Mumbai, and Jharkhand, five individuals have been apprehended, and a cache of weapons and bomb-making materials has been seized.

The operation, which spanned over six months, began after officials received specific intelligence regarding the movements of the suspected terrorists. Acting on the tip, the Special Cell conducted simultaneous raids in multiple locations to prevent any suspects from escaping.

In Delhi, police arrested two suspects, Aftab and Sufiyan, both residents of Mumbai. Weapons and IED-making material were recovered from their hideouts in Mumbai as well. Another suspect, Ashraf Danish, was apprehended in a separate raid in Ranchi, Jharkhand. According to Special Cell sources, Danish, a key member of the group, was operating the entire network in India and was also found to be in contact with foreign handlers via multiple social media accounts. He was allegedly in possession of chemicals used in bomb fabrication.

The investigation has revealed a well-thought-out plan involving individuals from various states. Officials said the group was radicalising and recruiting people in India using different social media accounts. They were also operating multiple social media groups with the aim of creating communal tension and inciting people to disturb religious harmony.

The module was allegedly working on a pattern similar to Saquib Nachan, with the intent of declaring India a part of "Khilafat" and engaging in targeted killings. The arrests have likely averted a major security threat. Special Cell sources said efforts are underway to identify those who were radicalised to fully uncover the suspects' modus operandi.