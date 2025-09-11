Updated 11 September 2025 at 13:19 IST
‘Khilafat’ Agenda Exposed: Delhi Police Busts Pakistan-Linked Terror Module, 5 Arrested with Arms & IED Materials
This module was suspected of being involved in plotting a major terrorist attack, and the arrests have likely avoided a big security issue from happening.
The Delhi Police Special Cell, in a joint operation with central agencies, has busted a suspected terrorist network, thwarting a potential large-scale attack in the country. Following a series of coordinated raids across Delhi, Mumbai, and Jharkhand, five individuals have been apprehended, and a cache of weapons and bomb-making materials has been seized.
The operation, which spanned over six months, began after officials received specific intelligence regarding the movements of the suspected terrorists. Acting on the tip, the Special Cell conducted simultaneous raids in multiple locations to prevent any suspects from escaping.
In Delhi, police arrested two suspects, Aftab and Sufiyan, both residents of Mumbai. Weapons and IED-making material were recovered from their hideouts in Mumbai as well. Another suspect, Ashraf Danish, was apprehended in a separate raid in Ranchi, Jharkhand. According to Special Cell sources, Danish, a key member of the group, was operating the entire network in India and was also found to be in contact with foreign handlers via multiple social media accounts. He was allegedly in possession of chemicals used in bomb fabrication.
The investigation has revealed a well-thought-out plan involving individuals from various states. Officials said the group was radicalising and recruiting people in India using different social media accounts. They were also operating multiple social media groups with the aim of creating communal tension and inciting people to disturb religious harmony.
The module was allegedly working on a pattern similar to Saquib Nachan, with the intent of declaring India a part of "Khilafat" and engaging in targeted killings. The arrests have likely averted a major security threat. Special Cell sources said efforts are underway to identify those who were radicalised to fully uncover the suspects' modus operandi.
So far, five men linked to the module have been arrested, while officials have identified a total of eleven suspects during the six-month-long operation. The suspects are currently being interrogated to learn more about the full extent of the operation and their connections, including their Pakistan-based handlers.
11 September 2025
Published On: 11 September 2025 at 08:02 IST