Published 19:07 IST, December 23rd 2024
Delhi Police Nabs Man Wanted in Robbery-Murder Case after 3-Year
Delhi Police have arrested a 27-year-old man after three long years who was wanted in a robbery-cum-murder case.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested a 27-year-old man after three long years who was wanted in a robbery-cum-murder case, an official said on Monday.
The accused, Ankit, along with his accomplices allegedly murdered a man in 2018 under the Mahendra Park police jurisdiction.
The accused was allegedly involved in the murder of Rajesh Gupta during a robbery outside a factory in Jahangir Puri. Declared a proclaimed offender during trial, Ankit was granted interim bail in 2021 but he was absconding thereafter, police said.
On December 20, a tip-off led to his arrest from Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh, police said.
With PTI Inputs
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 19:07 IST, December 23rd 2024