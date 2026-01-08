Delhi Police On High Alert Ahead Of Friday Prayers At Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque In Turkman Gate Area

New Delhi: The Delhi Police is on high alert ahead of Friday prayers at the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in the Turkman Gate area, with a heavy police presence expected outside the mosque. The security outside the mosque has been heightened after intelligence reports suggested that people might raise slogans or stage protests after the prayers. The police have taken the intelligence input seriously after the violence that broke out on Wednesday during a demolition drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) around the Faiz-e-llahi mosque, following directions from the Delhi High Court.

The police have appealed to members of the peace committee and residents of the area to offer prayers at home and avoid gathering in large numbers at the mosque. Additionally, the police have made adequate attempts to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain law and order in the area.

On Wednesday, tension flared in the Turkman Gate area as the MCD began a demolition drive to remove illegal encroachments around the mosque, following a Delhi High Court order. A group of people began protesting against the demolition drive, which turned violent, after people started pelting stones at the police team, injuring at least five police personnel.

An official stated that the demolition drive, which took place on Wednesday, was met with resistance from locals, who pelted stones at the police and MCD officials. The police used minimal force to disperse the crowd and fired teargas shells to restore order. So far, 11 people have been detained in connection with the violence.

Advertisement

The police official stated that a crowd of around 150 people had gathered near the mosque, among whom around 30-35 unsocial elements allegedly started stone-pelting on the police, in which at least 5 police personnel were injured. The police used tear gas to control the situation. The official said that discussions were held with the residents regarding the anti-encroachment drive prior to the demolition.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood stated that the demolition drive was carried out in compliance with the court's orders and that the Faiz Ilahi Mosque was not targeted. He appealed to the people to maintain peace and not fall prey to provocations.

Advertisement

Police Preparations For Friday Prayers

The Delhi Police has made adequate security arrangements in the area, with over 25,000 personnel and paramilitary forces deployed to maintain law and order. The police are also monitoring social media for any inflammatory posts and have urged residents to cooperate in maintaining peace. Joint Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma stated that the police are prepared to handle any situation and have taken all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of worshippers.