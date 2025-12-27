Operation Aaghaat: Massive Crackdown Ahead Of New Year In Delhi, 150 Arrested; Weapons And Drugs Seized

New Delhi: In a major crackdown ahead of new year celebrations, the Delhi Police on Friday arrested 150 people and seized weapons, drugs and large sums of cash from their possession under Operation Aaghat.

In a bid to keep a check on organised crime before the new year festivities begin, the exercise by South East Delhi Police, unfolded through the night with coordinated raids across multiple locations.

Overnight raids

Targeting known crime hotspots and suspects linked to organised gangs, the cops conducted massive search operation across various pockets of South East Delhi following which more than 1000 suspects were questioned during the operation and eventually 150 were arrested on various charges.

Advertisement

Operation Aaghat

The cops seized lakh of rupees during the searches and 40 vehicles, including illegal firearms and sharp-edged arms were also recovered from their possession. Furthermore, consignments of drugs and illegal liquor were also seized.

Operation Aaghaat

Advertisement

Senior police officials said Operation Aaghat- seen as one of the most extensive, coordinated crackdowns undertaken in the national capital ahead of the New Year this season- was carried out as a preventive measure aimed at strengthening public safety during the festive period, a time when incidents of crime usually increase.

Operation Aaghat

The overnight operation saw several teams deployed at the same time, supported by ground intelligence and surveillance inputs. Officials said the extensive scale of the exercise was intended to act as a deterrent and convey a clear warning to criminal networks operating in the capital.