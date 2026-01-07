Delhi Police Probe Hashtag ‘Delhi 6 Faiz Dargah’, As Social Media Posts Circulate Amid Turkman Gate Demolition Drive

New Delhi: Delhi Police are probing the circulation of videos and social media posts linking the recent demolition drive near Turkman Gate to Delhi-6 and the Faiz-e-Ilahi Dargah, amid claims that action was taken against a religious structure.

Officials clarified that the operation carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was limited to the removal of unauthorised constructions in the area and that no damage was caused to the Faiz-e-Ilahi Dargah or the mosque.

The issue gained traction after multiple videos surfaced online using hashtags such as #Delhi6 and references to Faiz Dargah, triggering tensions in parts of Old Delhi. Police said they are examining whether the content was misleading or deliberately framed to give the impression that a place of worship was targeted.

Videos Under Scrutiny

According to police sources, several clips shared on social media platforms show demolition machinery operating near the religious site, accompanied by captions suggesting the dargah was under threat. Authorities said the visuals are being verified frame by frame to establish the context, timing and intent behind their circulation.

Senior officials stated that preliminary findings indicate the demolition was conducted on court-mandated land and focused on encroachments such as commercial structures and boundary extensions, not the dargah.

Clarification by Authorities

Civic officials reiterated that the Faiz-e-Ilahi Dargah, which holds historical and religious significance in Delhi-6, remains intact. “There was no demolition of the mosque or dargah. Claims suggesting otherwise are incorrect”, an official said.

Police added that law-and-order arrangements were heightened after online narratives began spreading rapidly, leading to crowd mobilisation in the narrow lanes of the area.

Investigation Continues