Delhi Police Register Case Over Turkman Gate Stone-Pelting

New Delhi: Delhi Police have registered a case under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other laws in connection with the stone-pelting incident that occurred near Turkman Gate during an anti-encroachment demolition drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), a senior police official said on Wednesday.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Madhur Verma told ANI that the case was registered under sections 121, 123 and 221 of the BNS, along with section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and section 191 (rioting) in connection with the violence that broke out Tuesday night.

"Delhi Police have registered a case under sec 121, 123, 221 of BNS, sec 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and sec 191 (rioting) in connection with the incident of stone pelting at Turkman Gate last night. Five people were arrested on the spot. The matter is being investigated by the Special Staff Inspector," Verma said.

He added that investigators are collecting additional evidence using both technological and visual records from the scene.

"More evidence is being collected with the help of the body-borne cameras worn by Delhi Police personnel and videography from the spot. Further investigation will be done on that basis," he said.

The incident took place during an anti-encroachment demolition drive by the MCD near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid in the Turkman Gate area, which witnessed tension and stone-pelting, prompting police intervention.

Responding to queries regarding the presence of a Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament at the site, the Joint Commissioner said that preliminary findings indicate the MP was present earlier but not during the demolition itself.

"In a preliminary investigation, it has come to light that he was indeed present there, but he had left by the time the demolition began. This is being investigated. If something comes forth, it will be acted on," Verma said.

The police have also taken cognisance of videos circulating on social media that allegedly attempt to provoke violence. According to Verma, law enforcement agencies are closely examining the content and the individuals behind it.

"A few videos have come on social media and our team has also detected a few videos wherein attempts are being made to instigate hooligans. They (people who posted) will be summoned and questioned as part of the investigation. If someone's role is established in a conspiracy. Action will be taken against them," he said.