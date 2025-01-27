sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:17 IST, January 27th 2025

Delhi Police's Anti-Human Trafficking Unit Awarded ISO Certification

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Delhi Police has received ISO certification by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Delhi Police's Anti-Human Trafficking Unit receives ISO certification
Delhi Police's Anti-Human Trafficking Unit receives ISO certification | Image: X/Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Delhi Police has received ISO certification by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), an official said on Monday.

The unit was established in 2014 to combat human trafficking, child labour and sexual exploitation, he said.

"Over the past decade, AHTU has reunited thousands of missing children with their families, resolved over 100 court-mandated cases and apprehended 253 accused individuals.

"In 2024 alone, the unit traced 227 missing children, including 89 from outside Delhi, resolving over 150 FIRs and arresting 38 suspects," said the official.

Delhi Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora presented the certification on Friday at an event in the presence of families of rescued children. 

With PTI Inputs

