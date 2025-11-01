Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Narendra Commits Suicide By Shooting Himself With Service Revolver

New Delhi: A Delhi Police sub-inspector committed suicide on Friday by shooting himself with his service revolver. According to a senior police official, SI Narendra shot himself while on duty near Guru Nanak Hospital in central Delhi. The incident took place at around 10.15 am on Friday, leaving the entire police department shocked.

As per the police officials, Constable Mandeep Kumar, who was driving the PCR vehicle, was the first to discover Sub-Inspector Narendra unconscious in his vehicle. Ct Mandeep Kumar immediately alerted senior officers, who rushed to the scene. Despite efforts to save him, Narendra was declared dead at the hospital.

The deceased Delhi Police SI, identified as 59-year-old Narendra, was a resident of Dilshad Garden and had been serving in the PCR unit of the Delhi Police.

During preliminary inquiry, it was found that Narendra left behind his wife, who has been bedridden with paralysis for the past five months, and their two sons.

A senior police official stated that Sub-Inspector Narendra had been serving in the Delhi Police for many years, earning respect and admiration from his colleagues and the community. His dedication to duty and serving the people of Delhi was exemplary. However, it appears that Narendra was struggling with personal demons, which led him to take this extreme step.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Narendra's death. No suicide note has been found, and officials are probing the incident to ascertain the motive behind this tragic act. The police department has promised a thorough and transparent investigation, assuring the public that all aspects of the incident will be examined.

