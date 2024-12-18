Published 21:58 IST, December 18th 2024
Delhi Police Take Action Against Illegal Bangladeshis, Rohingya Immigrants In Slum Areas
The Delhi police on Wednesday carried out an operation in the slums of Tilak Nagar and Vikaspuri against illegally staying Bangladeshis and Rohingya immigrants.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Police conduct operation against illegal Bangladeshis, Rohingyas | Image: PTI
