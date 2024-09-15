sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kejriwal Resignation | Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Delhi Police to Deploy Undercover Cops at Metro Stations to Enhance Security

Published 21:29 IST, September 15th 2024

Delhi Police to Deploy Undercover Cops at Metro Stations to Enhance Security

The city police has implemented a new security strategy under which they will deploy officers in plain clothes at vulnerable metro stations during peak hours.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi metro pink line extension
Delhi Police to deploy undercover cops at metro stations to enhance security | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

21:29 IST, September 15th 2024