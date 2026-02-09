Updated 9 February 2026 at 19:55 IST
Delhi Police To Probe How General Naravane's Book 'Four Stars of Destiny' Leaked
The book ‘Four Stars of Destiny’ has not yet received clearance from the competent authorities in the country's military establishment, as it claims to reveal some crucial operational detail of the armed forces during General Naravane's tenure.
- India News
New Delhi: Days after the furore in Parliament with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi attempting to quote from former Army Chief General Manoj Naravane's unpublished memoir, the Delhi Police have now registered a case over the alleged leak of the pre-print copy of the book.
Published By : Satyaki Baidya
Published On: 9 February 2026 at 19:51 IST