Advertisement

New Delhi: Not even a single member of any political party on Thursday appeared before Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the special cell of the Delhi Police in connection with the sharing of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's fake video, the officials said.

"We have asked some of the leaders from Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and one person from the Northeast. But no one turned-up for questioning on Thursday," a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

The Delhi Police is likely to serve a second notice to the members of the Telangana Congress in connection with the uploading and sharing of the fake video of Shah.

The four members of the Telangana Congress, who were supposed to appear before the office of the (IFSO), did not come on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"We will again ask them to appear before the IO (investigating officer), as they did not come on Wednesday," an officer, privy to the investigation said.

The summonses were issued to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and four Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) members -- Shiva Kumar Ambala, Asma Tasleem, Satish Manne and Naveen Pettem -- under sections 91 and 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Advertisement

According to the police sources, if a person is served notice under section 160/91 of the CrPC, the person can either make a physical appearance before the IO or send a legal representative.

On Wednesday, Reddy's lawyer appeared before the IO and asserted that the Congress leader had nothing to do with creating or posting the doctored video of Shah's speech.

Advertisement

According to police, about 22 people from various political parties in the states of Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have been served notices in connection with the case and they have been asked to appear before the police on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The special cell of the Delhi Police had on Sunday registered an FIR after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is under the ministry of home affairs (MHA), filed a complaint about the doctored video of Shah where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious ground in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations.

Advertisement

Shah Holds Key Meet with BJP Leaders to Mull Over Strategy of Next Rounds of Polling

Meanwhile, Shah on Thursday held a meeting with the BJP leaders to mull over the strategy for the third, fourth and fifth round of polling in Uttar Pradesh, party sources said.

Advertisement

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, BJP's UP president Bhupendra Chaudhary, some UP Cabinet ministers and other office bearers of the party.

"The party's district chiefs where the polling is yet to be held were called to the meeting. The party's regional office bearers and observers for the elections were also called," a minister, who attended the meeting, told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Advertisement

Shah discussed the BJP's plan on the Lok Sabha seats going to polls and also asked the office bearers to encourage and activate the booth level members. He asked the office bearers to ensure at the booth level that all supporters of the BJP come out and vote on the polling day, sources said.

The meeting held at a private hotel near the Lucknow airport continued for almost two hours.

Advertisement

As many as 37 Lok Sabha seats of the state will go to polls in the third, fourth and fifth round of the Lok Sabha polls.

Shah to Address Election Rally in North Goa on Friday

Meanwhile, Shah will address an election rally in North Goa on Friday, a senior party functionary said on Thursday.

Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade told reporters that Shah, a star campaigner of the saffron outfit, is scheduled to address the rally in Mapusa town of North Goa at around 5 pm.

Advertisement

Tanavade said more than 25,000 people are expected to attend the gathering.

The BJP has fielded four-time MP Shripad Naik from North Goa, where his main rival is Congress candidate Ramakant Khalap. Revolutionary Goans Party leader Manoj Parab is also in the fray.

Advertisement

This is the second biggest rally organised by the ruling party in Goa in run-up to the Lok Sabha polls in the coastal state.

On April 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed a poll rally in South Goa.

Advertisement

The tiny coastal state, which has two Lok Sabha seats -- North Goa and South Goa -- will vote in the third phase on May 7. (With inputs from PTI)