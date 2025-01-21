Delhi Polls BJP Manifesto 2.0: Free Education From KG to PG, Rs 10L Insurance for Auto-Taxi Drivers

Delhi Polls BJP Manifesto 2.0: Free Education From KG to PG, Rs 15,000 for UPSC Aspirants, Insurance for Drivers in Delhi | Image: X

New Delhi: Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Tuesday unveiled the second part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

Thakur announced several ambitious schemes, including free education for needy students from kindergarten to postgraduate level in government institutions. The manifesto also promises a financial boost for students preparing for competitive exams like the UPSC Civil Services and State PCS, offering Rs 15,000 for up to two attempts.

Under the Bhimrao Ambedkar Stipend Scheme, students from the Scheduled Caste community pursuing technical courses in ITIs and polytechnic skill centres will receive stipends of Rs 1,000 every month.

The BJP has also proposed the formation of an Auto-Taxi Driver Welfare Board, promising Rs 10 lakh life insurance and Rs 5 lakh accident insurance for drivers. Similarly, a welfare board for domestic workers is on the cards, with the same insurance benefits.

The former union minister also announced that if voted to power in the national capital, the BJP will form an SIT to investigate the AAP government's irregularities and scams.

Thakur also criticised the AAP government for failing to implement the Jal Jeevan Mission in Delhi, reiterating the BJP's commitment to improving infrastructure and welfare if voted to power.

On January 17, Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda released the first part of the party's manifesto. It included assurances of continuing existing welfare schemes and new promises like a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 for senior citizens aged 60-70 and Rs 3,000 for those above 70.

For women, the party introduced the Matru Suraksha Vandana scheme, offering six nutrition kits and Rs 21,000 to every pregnant woman.

The BJP, which last ruled Delhi 27 years ago, has struggled in previous assembly elections, securing only three and eight seats in 2015 and 2020, respectively.