Rahul Gandhi Finds Place in AAP's List of 'Dishonest' Politcians as Poster War Intensifies

New Delhi: As Delhi elections draw closer, AAP has intensified its poster war. AAP convenor and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal shared a poster listing “dishonest politicians,” which includes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. This comes despite their recent alliance in the INDIA bloc during the Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal shared the poster on his X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption, “Ek Akela Padega Sab Par Bhaari” (One alone will outweigh all). The poster shows Kejriwal with his wife and other political leaders, along with the message, “Kejriwal ki Imaandaari, Saare Beimaano Par Padegi Bhaari” (Kejriwal's honesty will overpower all the dishonest).

This attack comes after Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi criticised Kejriwal’s governance in Delhi and praised former Congress leader Sheila Dikshit’s administration as a better model.

Rahul Gandhi shared a video montage on Facebook, highlighting issues like inflation, unemployment, pollution, and corruption in Delhi.

“Bad construction, dirt, inflation, unemployment, pollution, and corruption – the truth of Delhi is in front of the public,” Gandhi said in his Facebook post. He further added, “Delhi now wants the real development model of Sheila Dikshit ji, not the false propaganda and PR model of Modi and Kejriwal.”