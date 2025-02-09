Delhi Polls Result: BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah Alleges Attack on Victory Rally After He Defeated Manish Sisodia in Jangpura

New Delhi: Tarvinder Singh Marwah, the Bhartiya Janata Party ( BJP ) candidate who defeated Manish Sisodia from Jangpura in the Delhi Assembly Elections, has alleged an attack on his victory rally on Saturday.

BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah Alleges Stone-Pelting Attack on Victory Rally

BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah, who is the newly-elected MLA from Jangpura, has alleged a stone-pelting attack on his victory rally. The candidate has filed a complaint at the Sunlight Colony Police Station and also claimed that the attack was orchestrated by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters.

Newly-Elected Jangpura MLA Files Complaint With Delhi Police

The complaint filed by Tarvinder Singh Marwah read, “As soon as the peaceful rally passed under the Ashram Bridge, near the Marwah Building Material shop, stones were hurled at my supporters' vehicles. Sandeep Singh Goga and his brother-in-law provoked the attackers because they are my political rivals and have threatened me on multiple occasions.”

Tarvinder Singh Marwah Defeats Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal's close aide and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, has lost his election from Jangpura seat against BJP 's Tarvinder Singh Marwah. Sisodia lost the election by a total of 636 votes. Manish Sisodia conceded his defeat from the Jangpura constituency to BJP candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

Speaking to the media, Sisodia asserted that the people have supported him really well and affirmed hope that BJP's candidate will work for the constituency. "Party workers fought well; we all did hard work. People have supported us as well. But, I lost by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency," he said.

Delhi Election Results: BJP Makes Thunderous Comeback After 27 Years

The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) secured a historic victory in the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, marking a triumphant return to power in the national capital after 27 years. The Modi magic swept away the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with several of its top leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal , suffering humiliating defeats in their own bastions.