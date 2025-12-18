'Delhi Pollution Reaching Lucknow, Reason for Rescheduling of T20 Match': SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said that the fourth T20 International Cricket match between India and South Africa did not take place on Wednesday because Delhi's pollution had reached Lucknow. | Image: Akhilesh Yadav/X

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said that the fourth T20 International Cricket match between India and South Africa did not take place on Wednesday because Delhi's pollution had reached Lucknow. He said it was not fog but 'smog' that caused the abandonment. He further advised people to cover their faces due to the pollution in the capital.

Through his official X handle, he said, "Delhi's pollution has now reached Lucknow as well. That's why the international cricket match scheduled to be held in Lucknow is not taking place. Actually, the reason for this is not fog, but smog. The parks we built for Lucknow's pure air are now being ruined by the BJP government, which wants to organise investment events there. BJP members are neither kin to humans nor to the environment. Cover your face because you are in Lucknow".

Cricket fans expressed their disappointment after the fourth India vs South Africa T20I was abandoned due to excessive fog at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The match was scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7:00 PM IST. However, after six separate inspections, the umpires remained unconvinced that conditions were suitable for play and eventually abandoned the match without a single ball being bowled. The final inspection took place at 9:25 PM IST.

Cricket fans who came to the stadium were disappointed and had to leave without seeing any action. Speaking to ANI, some supporters expressed frustration after missing the match.

One fan expressed disappointment, saying he had sold three sacks of wheat to attend the match and now wants his money refunded". I sold three sacks of wheat and came here to watch the match. I want my money back".

Another fan said, "It would have been better if the match had been scheduled earlier in the day. Tickets and reimbursement are irrelevant. We wanted to see the match, see our Indian Cricket Team".

"I am heartbroken," said another. Notably, under the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) money-refund policy, refunds (minus fees) are issued if a match is cancelled or abandoned before a single ball is bowled.

The fifth and final T20I between the two countries will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 19. Ahead of the fourth T20I, Indian all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out of the remaining T20I series against South Africa due to illness, the BCCI said on December 15.