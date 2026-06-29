Delhi Power Cut Today: BRPL Announces Scheduled Maintenance Shutdowns Across Several Areas – Check Full List Here
The BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) will carry out scheduled maintenance and infrastructure upgrades across South and West Delhi on Monday, resulting in hours-long power cuts in several colonies.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Hours-long power cuts are set to hit several parts of South and West Delhi on Monday as BRPL undertakes maintenance and infrastructure upgrades. Residents have been advised to make necessary arrangements during the scheduled outage period.
Is your area affected? Here's the full list
As per the BRPL maintenance schedule, power supply will remain affected in the following areas:
- Chhatarpur (11:00 AM to 1:00 PM): Maidan Garhi Village
- Hauz Khas (11:00 AM to 12:30 PM): Pocket B, Katwaria Sarai
- Punjabi Bagh (11:00 AM to 11:45 AM): Booster Pump, Punjabi Bagh
- Palam (11:00 AM to 1:00 PM): Pocket 6, Sector 1, Nasirpur
- Palam (11:00 AM to 3:00 PM): Block G Raj Nagar 2, Block F Raj Nagar Extension, Raj Nagar, Sector 9 Dwarka
- Khanpur (11:00 AM to 12:00 PM): Tigri Colony, Tigri Sangam Vihar
- Jaffarpur (10:00 AM to 12:00 PM): Rawta, Jaffarpur Kalan Village
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