Delhi Rain: Cremation Stops At Nigambodh Ghat After Yamuna Water Enters Inside

New Delhi: Amidst a flood-like situation, Delhi's largest crematorium Nigambodh Ghat has been forced to suspend cremations due to the continuous rise of the Yamuna River's waters. The historic crematorium, located along the Ring Road behind the Red Fort, which boasts 42 cremation platforms, has been submerged by the swollen river, bringing a sense of despair to those who have lost loved ones.

The city's oldest and busiest cremation ground, Nigambodh Ghat, was rendered inaccessible as floodwaters gushed into the premises, prompting the concerned administration to halt cremations temporarily. According to officials, the facility stopped conducting cremations around two hours prior, with only morning rituals being completed. The disruption has added to the woes of families who are already grappling with grief and loss.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official confirmed the suspension, stating that the water level of the Yamuna River had exceeded manageable limits, making it impossible to continue operations safely. With water reaching a depth of 12 feet in some areas, the situation at Nigambodh Ghat, Wazirabad, and Geeta Colony crematoriums has become increasingly dire, forcing authorities to shut them down.

The floodwaters have brought forth a humanitarian crisis, with many residents alleging that the concerned administration is ill-prepared to tackle the situation. As the water level in the Yamuna continues to rise, areas like Kisan Colony, Yamuna Khadar, and the cremation ground at Nigambodh Ghat have become submerged.