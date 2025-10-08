Delhi Rains: 15 Flights Diverted From IGI Airport, Traffic Snarls In City

New Delhi: As many as 15 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Tuesday due to heavy rain in the national capital, according to airport sources.

Sources stated that the diversions were implemented as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety in the event of adverse weather conditions. Of the total diverted flights, eight were rerouted to Jaipur, five to Lucknow, and two to Chandigarh.

The Delhi Airport Authority has stated that adverse weather in the national capital could affect flight operations.

The airport authority, in a statement, said that "Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be impacted."

It further added that on-ground teams are working to ensure a smooth passenger experience and advised flyers to consider alternative modes of transport, including the Delhi Metro, to get to the airport.

"Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," it added.

The airport authority issued the statement following heavy rainfall across several areas of Delhi.

Earlier today, rain lashed several parts of Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR). Areas including Feroze Shah Road, central Delhi, Arjun Path near Vasant Vihar Flyover, and RK Puram witnessed light showers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the national capital, forecasting light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and winds reaching up to 40 kmph.

On Wednesday, Delhi is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to range between 31-33°C and 20-22°C, respectively, with both temperatures remaining near normal. The predominant surface winds are forecasted to blow from the northeast direction at speeds of 5-10 kmph during the morning.

Winds will gradually increase to 10-15 kmph from the northwest direction during the afternoon and remain at 10-15 kmph from the northwest direction during the evening and night, according to IMD.