Updated March 29th, 2024 at 18:39 IST

Delhi Weather: Hailstorm and Heavy Rain in Gurgaon on Friday, Thunderstorms Forecast Until March 31

Delhi NCR experienced heavy rain on March 29, with more rain and thunderstorms predicted until March 31.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Delhi Rains: Hailstorm and Heavy Rains in Gurgaon on Friday, Thunderstorms Predicted Until March 31
Delhi Rains: Hailstorm and Heavy Rains in Gurgaon on Friday, Thunderstorms Predicted Until March 31 | Image:X | File Photo
  • 2 min read
Weather Update: The Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) experienced heavy rainfall and hailstorm this evening, especially in Gurugram and light drizzle in Noida. The weather in the region has been cloudy since the festival of Holi. However, temperatures had hit 35-37 degrees Celsius and it felt as if summer had set in already. The Delhi rains on Friday provided a respite to citizens from the scorching heat.

However, it is likely that post this spell of rain, the summer season will begin in its full force and temperatures are likely to rise in Delhi NCR. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an intense heat wave in India at the onset of summer.

The IMD had also predicted rainfall and snowfall on March 29, Good Friday, in parts of India. Moderate to light rainfall was forecast in the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Assam until March 29. 

More rain predicted in India

These states as well as West Bengal and Sikkim may see heavy rainfall from March 30 until April 2, with thunderstorms and lightning. The states of Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha will see light rainfall on March 30 and 31.

After the hailstorm and rains in Delhi NCR, other regions of north India like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh may experience rains until March 31. In Western India, Rajasthan will witness light rainfall until March 31.

Published March 29th, 2024 at 18:39 IST

Whatsapp logo