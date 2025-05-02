Heavy Rains and Thunderstorm Hit Delhi-NCR, Waterlogging Affects Traffic in Several Areas

New Delhi: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) were hit by sudden rain, strong winds, and a dust storm early Friday morning, affecting normal life in many areas. The weather changed without warning, with heavy showers and gusty winds sweeping through several parts of the city and nearby regions.

The strong winds caused delays and diversions in several flights across North India. Air India issued a travel advisory asking passengers to check the latest status of their flights before leaving for the airport.

Flights Impacted Due to Bad Weather

Air India issued a travel advisory, asking passengers to check the latest status of their flights before heading to the airport. "Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed or diverted, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule. We are doing our best to minimize disruptions," the airline said in a statement on social media platform X.

Other airlines also reported similar issues as visibility dropped and wind speeds increased.

IMD Warns of More Rain, Strong Winds

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already forecast a change in weather, predicting rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds for Delhi-NCR over the next few days. Early Friday morning, at around 5:19 am, the IMD issued an alert saying parts of Delhi could experience severe thunder, lightning, and squally winds blowing at speeds between 70 to 80 km per hour.

A yellow alert has been issued for Delhi, signaling the likelihood of heavy rain and wind in the coming days. The IMD said that the current weather pattern could continue for the next two to three days and may lead to a drop in temperatures.

Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls in Delhi

In Delhi, heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in several parts of the city. Low-lying areas and key roads saw traffic slowdowns due to accumulated water and strong winds. Commuters faced delays and advised each other online to avoid flooded routes.

More rain likely over the weekend

According to the IMD’s weekly forecast, thunderstorms and rain are expected on Friday and Saturday in the Delhi-NCR region. This may bring some relief from the rising temperatures.

Residents are advised to stay indoors during high wind and rain hours, avoid open areas, and follow updates from the IMD and local authorities for safety instructions.

‘Never Seen Rain Like This’, Say Shocked Delhiites

As heavy rains, strong winds, and lightning lashed Delhi-NCR early Friday morning, many Delhiites took to social media to share their shock and fear. Several said they had never witnessed such intense weather in the capital before.

The sudden storm brought with it loud thunder, blinding lightning, and powerful winds, leaving many residents anxious. Waterlogging was reported from multiple parts of the city, while strong lightning strikes lit up the sky.

One user posted, “Is the rain in Delhi scaring anybody else? I don’t think I’ve ever seen rain like this in my life.”

Another said, “Heavy rain and thunderstorms… never ever seen something like this before.”

A third user shared, “Severe thunder and lightning in Delhi right now. I haven’t seen or heard something like this in a while. Even the IndiGo B777-300ER aborted landing and is now diverting. That’s how bad it is.” The user also shared flight updates from Flightradar24, showing diversions around Delhi.

A fourth person posted, “I have not seen this kind of rain and wind in Delhi. Very unusual.”

A fifth added, “Delhi weather just went into full chaos mode — hailstorm in May! Literal ice stones falling from the sky.”