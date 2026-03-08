Delhi Records 35°C in First Week of March, Highest in 50 Years; IMD Alerts 7 States Including UP

New Delhi: Several parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR, are beginning to experience a noticeable rise in temperatures as summer-like conditions arrive earlier than usual. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the mercury is likely to continue climbing in the coming days, with temperatures expected to remain above normal across many regions.

According to IMD forecasts, maximum temperatures in Delhi and surrounding areas could hover around 34-35 degrees Celsius in early March, which is 4-6 degrees above the seasonal average. Clear skies, strong sunlight and the absence of significant weather systems are contributing to the early heat being felt across the region.

Weather experts say most parts of North and Central India are witnessing warmer-than-usual conditions, with temperatures in several places rising well above the normal range for this time of year. In many areas, temperatures have already climbed 3-7 degrees above normal, indicating the early onset of summer-like weather.

The IMD has also noted that maximum temperatures across parts of northwest India may remain 4-6 degrees above normal during much of the week, while minimum temperatures are also likely to gradually increase.

Meteorologists attribute the rising heat primarily to clear skies and the lack of active western disturbances, which usually help moderate temperatures during early March. As a result, daytime conditions are becoming increasingly warm across the northern plains.

Authorities have advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated and take precautions, especially as temperatures are expected to rise further in the coming days.

