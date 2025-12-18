Delhi Red Fort 10/11 Blast: NIA Arrests Another Key Accused, Total Tally Rises to Nine

New Delhi: In a major development in the Delhi 10/11 terror attack, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another key accused in connection with the bomb blast that killed 12 persons and injured several others in the area around Delhi’s historic Red Fort last month.

The 9th person arrested in the case, Yasir Ahmad Dar, is a resident of Shopian, Srinagar (J&K). He was nabbed by NIA from New Delhi and placed under arrest.

The investigation revealed that Yasir is an active participant in the Delhi 10/11 terror attack that rocked the national capital on 10th November and has sworn allegiance and taken an oath for carrying out self-sacrificial operations.

They further uncovered that Yasir was in close contact with the other prime accused in the case, including Umar Un Nabi (the Delhi terror attack suicide bomber) as well as Mufti Irfan.

Earlier this month, The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid at the Lucknow residence of Dr Shaheen, the prime suspect in the 10/11 terror attack. During the operation, officials interrogated her father and brother as well as checked Shaheen's brother's phone.

They also questioned Shaheen herself for nearly six hours regarding her frequent trips to Kanpur and sought an explanation for the multiple changes to her Aadhaar address over the past year. It had conducted extensive searches at the premises of several accused and suspects in J&K and Uttar Pradesh and seized various digital devices and other incriminating materials.

This comes after the NIA conducted multiple raids across Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Officials said that searches have been underway at locations linked to suspects in Jammu and Kashmir, various districts, and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh since early Monday.