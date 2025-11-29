Updated 29 November 2025 at 18:22 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Bilal Mosque's Imam With 'Links' To Suicide Bomber Detained
In another breakthrough in the Delhi blast case, police have tracked the call details of bomber Dr Umar Nabi and detained the imam of an Uttarakhand mosque for alleged links to the terrorist.
Haldwani: In another breakthrough in the Delhi Red Fort blast case, the Delhi Police have traced a key link while examining the mobile phone details of terrorist Umar Nabi.
Dr. Umar Nabi was a medical professional from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama and served as an assistant professor at the Faridabad-based Al Falah University. Dr. Umar was the bomber who was driving the Hyundai i20 car which exploded near the busy area of Chandni Chowk market, claiming the lives of as many as 15 people and injuring several others. The terrorist attack shook the national capital on November 10, 2025 and sent the entire nation on alert.
Imam Detained
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police and Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) team conducted a secret raid in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani, Uttarakhand, at around 2:30 am on Saturday. During the extensive searches, the police detained the Imam of Bilal Mosque. According to sources, the local religious leader was immediately taken to Delhi for questioning.
As per reports, the Imam is named Maulana Mohammad Asim Qasmi and has been allegedly linked to Dr. Umar Nabi. The imam was traced after police tracked the call detail records of Dr. Nabi.
Another individual was also detained by the police and is now being questioned by security agencies.
Security was increased throughout the area by morning, with Superintendent of Police (City) Manoj Katyal and police from several police station areas deployed to the scene.
Locals Alarmed
Locals were alarmed by the sudden presence of heavy forces on the streets of Banbhoolpura. Intensive checking continued at major intersections and crowded areas. The mosque and the residence of the imam were put under strict surveillance. Blockades were set up on key routes to intensify searches for vehicles and suspicious individuals.
Security agencies claimed that a thorough investigation into the case is ongoing, and additional arrests may be made if necessary.
