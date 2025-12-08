Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi Red Fort Blast Case: NIA Court Extends Custody of 4 Accused By 4 Days

Updated 8 December 2025 at 14:49 IST

Delhi Red Fort Blast Case: NIA Court Extends Custody of 4 Accused By 4 Days

The accused were produced before the Special NIA court located in the Patiala House court complex in Delhi.

Ankita Paul
Follow : Google News Icon  
Delhi Red Fort Blast
Delhi Red Fort Blast | Image: ANI/Republic

Delhi: A Special NIA court has extended the NIA custody of four accused—Dr. Muzammil, Dr. Adeel, Mufti Irfan, and Dr. Shaheen Saeeda—by four days in connection with Delhi's Red Fort blast case.

The accused were produced before the Special NIA court located in the Patiala House court complex in Delhi.

Advertisement

The investigating agency, the NIA, had requested the extension of custody for further interrogation, which the court granted.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Ankita Paul

Published On: 8 December 2025 at 14:49 IST