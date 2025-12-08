Updated 8 December 2025 at 14:49 IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast Case: NIA Court Extends Custody of 4 Accused By 4 Days
The accused were produced before the Special NIA court located in the Patiala House court complex in Delhi.
Delhi: A Special NIA court has extended the NIA custody of four accused—Dr. Muzammil, Dr. Adeel, Mufti Irfan, and Dr. Shaheen Saeeda—by four days in connection with Delhi's Red Fort blast case.
The investigating agency, the NIA, had requested the extension of custody for further interrogation, which the court granted.
