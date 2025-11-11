Delhi Red Fort Blast: Delhi Police Puts Together a 500-Member Team to Probe the Case

As the nation stands in stunned silence at the horror unleashed outside the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday morning, the security agencies and police officials across the country have put together a huge team to bring those responsible for the blast to justice.

The authorities set the gears in motion immediately after the blast, and investigations have moved at lightning speed from the get-go. Continuing the streak, Delhi Police has now put together a team of over 500 officials from multiple agencies to investigate the matter.

The special team will have officers from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), National Security Agency (NSA), National Investigative Agency (NIA), Special Cell, and the local police. Sources say that from constable to inspector, ACP, DCP, Additional CP, Joint CP, and Special CP, the entire inter-departmental might of the investigative machinery of the country has consolidated efforts to handle the case that is of the highest national importance now, with each member having defined roles.

The massive team also has an equally massive task in front of them, and one of the tasks at hand is to comb through over 1000 CCTV footage from across the places of interest in the case.

How is the investigation of the Delhi Red Fort blast unfolding?

The police and investigation agencies have put the pieces together in less than 24 hours after the incident. Police action was being reported from all across the country, with most efforts being focused on Faridabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, which have been connected to the main accused in the case, Dr. Umar Nabi, Dr. Muzammil Shakil, Dr. Shaheen Shaheed, and Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather.

Many have been questioned in places of interest like GMC Hospital in Anantnag, Al-Falah Medical University in Faridabad, and the residences of the main 4 accused in Lucknow and South Kashmir. From taking the DNA sample of the mother of one accused to detaining the father of another, the police and investigation officials have led a nationwide crackdown on terror that is unprecedented in its scale and scope.