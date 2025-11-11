Delhi Red Fort Blast: Home Minister Amit Shah Holds High-Level Security Review Meet

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level security review meeting later on Tuesday to assess the situation following the deadly blast in Delhi that claimed eight lives and left several others injured on Monday evening.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11 am at the Home Minister's residence. It will be attended by Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat will join the meeting virtually.

The review comes amid heightened security concerns in the national capital as multiple agencies probe the explosion that occurred around 7 pm in a Hyundai i20 car near a traffic signal between Gates 1 and 4 of the Red Fort Metro Station.

Soon after the blast, Shah spoke to the Delhi Police Commissioner and the Intelligence Bureau Director, directing a coordinated, multi-agency investigation involving the NIA, NSG, FSL, and Delhi Police.

All agencies have been instructed to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the nature and cause of the explosion and submit a detailed report as soon as possible.

On Tuesday morning, a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team revisited the site to collect additional evidence as the NIA and NSG continue efforts to determine the type of explosives used.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police is also examining a viral social media post claiming a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) link in the high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort on Monday evening.

The police's initial probe into the incident suggests the I-20 car's trail to Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, said sources.

The sources added that the I-20 car, in which the blast occurred, was allegedly purchased by a resident of Pulwama.

The Delhi Police have also obtained CCTV footage showing the suspect's car entering and exiting the parking area near the Red Fort, according to sources. According to the Delhi Police sources, the footage indicates that the suspect was alone at that time.

Following the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort, the teams of Delhi Police carried out an extensive night-long search operation across hotels in Paharganj, Daryaganj, and nearby areas. All hotel registers were thoroughly examined during the raids.

During the operation, four individuals were taken into custody for questioning. At least eight people were killed and several were injured in the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort on Monday evening.

According to Delhi Police, CCTV footage from multiple locations has been meticulously reviewed, including from the Badarpur border to the parking area of the Red Fort's Sunheri Masjid, as well as from the Outer Ring Road to the Kashmere Gate-Red Fort route.

Nearly 200 police personnel were involved in examining footage across various routes.