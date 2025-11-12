Delhi Red Fort Blast: New CCTV Footage Reveals Exact 'Explosion' Moment

A fresh CCTV footage has emerged capturing the exact blast moment that happened at the market located near Delhi' Red Fort on Monday, November 10, sending ripples of fear across the national capital region.

The video showed the Hyundai i20 car exploding in a crowded area near Red Fort at exactly 6:50 PM, spreading panic among locals, who rushed to after the terror plot unfolded.

Red Fort Explosion Claims 12 lives, Injures 25

The explosion took place inside a moving Hyundai i20 car bearing a Haryana registration number on Monday evening, lead to the death of 12 individuals and injuring 25 others. Several vehicles parked nearby were gutted in the resulting fire.

The injured have been admitted to LNJP Hospital, meanwhile, the forensic and bomb disposal teams from the Delhi Police, NIA, NSG, and SFL began on-ground investigations soon after the blast.

An FIR has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act at Kotwali Police Station. Following the attack, the national capital has been placed on high alert, with tightened security at airports, railway stations, and bus terminals.

Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has chaired a high-level security meeting at his residence on Tuesday morning to review the situation. The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, IB Director Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, and NIA DG Sadanand Vasant Date. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat joined the meeting virtually.

Shah said that top investigative agencies were probing the blast with “full intensity” and assured that “no angle will be left unexplored.” He had earlier visited the injured at LNJP Hospital and promised a detailed review with security agencies.

Is The Pulwama Connection Under Investigation?

Initial investigations have traced the Hyundai i20 car to a resident of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, suggesting a possible terror link. CCTV footage obtained by the Delhi Police shows the suspect’s vehicle entering and exiting the Red Fort parking area moments before the explosion.