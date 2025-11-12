Delhi Red Fort Blast Probe: Terror Suspect Doctor Adeel Ahmad's Rs 4.10 Lakh Salary Defies Stereotype

New Delhi: As the investigation in the Delhi Red Fort blast case intensified, a shocking revelation has surfaced that one of the accused, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, was earning a handsome salary of Rs 4.10 lakh per month, along with other perks. Dr Adeel, a consultant at V Bros Hospitals, a unit of the Oscar Group of Hospitals in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, was arrested on November 6 from the hospital. His alleged links to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan-based terror outfit, have left everyone shocked.

According to sources, Adeel was not struggling financially as he came from a reasonably middle-class family. His monthly salary and perks suggest a comfortable lifestyle, making his alleged involvement in the terror plot all the more intriguing. The investigation has revealed that Adeel Ahmad was in touch with JeM operatives in Pakistan, coordinating logistics and recruitment for the terror outfit. He allegedly acted as a key handler for JeM in India, maintaining contact with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Documents Reveal Dr Adeel Ahmad's Staggering Salary And Perks

According to documents accessed by investigators, the 30-year-old Dr Adeel Ahmad was appointed as a consultant physician at the hospital on November 24 in the year 2024. The agreement, signed by Dr Ahmad and the hospital administration, reveals that he was entitled to a monthly consultation fee of Rs 4 Lakh plus Rs 10,000 for accommodation, excluding reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses.

The revelation has contradicted the common perception that suspects involved in terrorist activities are often driven by financial desperation. Moreover, Dr Ahmad's family is reportedly from a reasonably middle-class background, and his high-paying job at the hospital suggested that he was not struggling financially.

The probe agencies said that Adeel's alleged involvement in the Delhi Red Fort blast case has exposed a larger network of educated professionals with ties to terrorist organisations. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing his connections with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and other terror outfits.

According to sources, Dr Adeel's family in Jammu and Kashmir has been cooperative with the investigating agencies, stating that he had been acting strangely in recent months. The police have seized several documents and electronic devices from his residence, which are being scrutinised for evidence.

The hospital administration has also issued a statement distancing itself from Dr Adeel Ahmad's alleged activities, claiming that they were unaware of his involvement with terrorist organizations. "We are shocked and saddened by the allegations against Dr. Ahmad. We will cooperate fully with the authorities in the investigation," a spokesperson said.

Large Network Of Educated Professionals Involved In Terror Plot

Shockingly, the probe has also uncovered a larger network of educated professionals involved in the terror plot. Dr Muzammil Shakil, a senior doctor at Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad, was arrested on November 7, allegedly storing explosives and ammunition at his rented accommodation.

The Delhi Red Fort blast, which killed over ten people, is suspected to be a 'Fidayeen' (suicide) attack, carried out by Dr Umar Nabi, a resident of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. Dr Umar, an Assistant Professor at Al-Falah University, was allegedly in direct touch with JeM handlers in Pakistan.

The investigation has exposed concerning truths, with educated professionals allegedly using their expertise to further the terror agenda. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case, and the probe is expected to uncover more layers of the terror network.