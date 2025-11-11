Delhi Red Fort Blast: US Embassy Warns Citizens To Avoid Red Fort And Chandni Chowk Areas

New Delhi: The US Embassy in India issued a security alert for its citizens living in India after a blast took place near Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Monday evening.

On its official website, the US Embassy said, "On November 10, 2025, a car exploded near the Lal Quila (Red Fort) metro station in central Delhi, India, with local media reporting multiple casualties. While the cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, the Government of India has placed several Indian states on high alert."

In the list of actions to take, the US Embassy said to "Avoid the areas surrounding the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk in Delhi and crowds; monitor local media for updates; be aware of surroundings; stay alert in locations frequented by tourists."

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, shared an updated travel advisory and said, "My thoughts are with all those affected by the explosion near the Red Fort in New Delhi today."

Advertisement

Condolences poured in from several envoys in the wake of the blast in the national capital.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka said in a post on X, "The High Commission of Sri Lanka conveys its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic explosion in Delhi this evening, and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. #SriLanka stands in solidarity with the people and Government of #India."

Advertisement

The Embassy of Morocco said on X, "My colleagues join in expressing our most sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the families who lost their loved ones following the Red Fort metro station blast. May the departed souls rest in peace. Our wishes also for prompt recovery to the injured."

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green wrote on X, "Our deepest condolences go out to all those affected by the incident this evening near Delhi's #RedFort. Our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones and we wish for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Earlier, speaking with ANI, Home Minister Amit Shah said that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the explosion injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles.

The Home Minister said that teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast.