Delhi Red Fort Blast - What We Know So Far

Delhi Red Fort Blast: A blast was heard in a parked car outside the Red Fort Metro Station gate number 1, New Delhi, triggering panic in the area. Delhi Police is on the spot. The blast was reported at 6.55 pm. Several people have been injured and brought to LNJP hospital, and 1 casualty has been confirmed in the blast. The Delhi Police Forensic and technical teams are on the spot.

“A call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage,” said the Delhi Fire Department.

More than 25 police officials are present in the area.

Further details are awaited.

Republic TV has learnt that the blast was caused due to an explosion in the CNG cylinder, but official confirmations are awaited. All top officers of the Delhi Police are on spot including NIA and NSG are on the spot. The Gate No. 1 and the Gate No. 4 are sealed. From the LNJP hospital, 14 people are injured, and 5 casualties have been reported.