Deaths due to road accidents have decreased in Delhi the first 5 months of the year as compared to last year. | Image:PTI

New Delhi: The deaths due to road accidents in the national capital has witnessed a slight decrease in the first 5 months of the year. The Delhi Police on Sunday released data, which shows a slight decrease in the number of fatalities during the road accidents till May 15 this year.

According to the data issued by the Delhi Police, a total of 518 people lost their lives in 511 road accidents in Delhi till May 15. This is slightly less than the total fatalities occurred during the previous year. As per the data, in 2023, a total of 552 deaths were registered in 544 road crashes during the same period.

A senior police official of the Delhi Police stated, "We have identified different locations like National Highway-24, NH-8, Ring Road, Rohtak Road, GT Road, and Mathura Road are among the top ten roads in Delhi where the highest number of fatal crashes have occurred this year so far. With this information, we can implement targeted enforcement measures to enhance road safety and ensure compliance with traffic regulations, ultimately aiming to reduce fatalities on these roads."

The police official further said that in addition to law enforcement measures, the Delhi Traffic Police has prioritised community engagement and collaboration to foster a culture of road safety.

"Several educational programs in partnership with schools, colleges, and awareness campaigns such as Raahgiri are being conducted regularly to teach people about road safety norms and safe driving practices," said the officer.

