sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi Registers Surge in Malaria, Chikungunya, and Dengue Cases in 2024

Published 23:45 IST, November 11th 2024

Delhi Registers Surge in Malaria, Chikungunya, and Dengue Cases in 2024

Delhi witnessed a concerning rise in mosquito-borne diseases in 2024, with record-high cases of Malaria and Chikungunya.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
dengue mosquitoes
Delhi witnessed a concerning rise in mosquito-borne diseases in 2024, with record-high cases of Malaria and Chikungunya. | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:45 IST, November 11th 2024