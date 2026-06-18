Delhi Resonates with Devotion: Historic Shri Ram Naam Mahayagya Rath Yatra by 1,400-Year-Old Siddh Peeth Draws Thousands

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Purushottam Maas, the bustling streets of India’s capital were transformed into a serene sea of devotion. Echoing with the sacred name of Lord Ram, the historic 17th Shri Ram Naam Mahayagya Rath Yatra (Grand Chariot Procession) brought together thousands of devotees in a powerful exhibition of faith, service, and exemplary discipline.

The monumental event was organized by Mandir Shri Har Shri Nath Ji, a 1,400-year-old Siddh Peeth belonging to the ancient Nath tradition, located in Jhandewalan, New Delhi.

A Sacred Legacy of 1,400 Years

The roots of this spiritual gathering trace back over a millennium to the sacred lineage of Siddh Peeth Yogi Baba Shri Ratan Nath Ji Satguru Maharaj. Believed to have lived for more than 700 years according to scriptures, Vedas, and historical accounts, Baba Shri Ratan Nath Ji dedicated his life to public welfare, social harmony, women's upliftment, and eradicating discrimination. As a prominent disciple of Yogeshwar Guru Gorakhnath Ji, his revered legacy bridges nations, with sacred places dedicated to him spanning from Kabul, Jalalabad, Charbagh, and Ghazni in Afghanistan, to Peshawar in Pakistan, and various parts of India. Today, this rich humanitarian mission continues under the guidance of Pujya Baba Shri Lakshman Das Ji.

Journey in the Brahma Muhurta

The spiritual journey commenced in the quiet hours of Monday, 8 June 2026. Gathering at the temple premises during the sacred Brahma Muhurta at 4:30 AM, thousands of devotees from India and abroad watched as the procession was ceremonially flagged off with the sacred Ram Naam flag. What followed was a striking testament to devotion: thousands of participants walked entirely barefoot, chanting "Jai Shri Ram" across a rigorous 9-kilometer route.

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The Procession Route

The grand chariot made its way across key historic and cultural landmarks of New Delhi:

--Mandir Shri Har Shri Nath Ji (Commencement)

--Mandir Marg, Birla Mandir, and Kali Bari Road

--Hanuman Mandir Road and Shivaji Stadium

--Panchkuian Road, R.K. Ashram, and Aram Bagh

--Bangla Sahib Road, Lady Hardinge Road, and Rani Jhansi Road

--Jhandewalan Mandir, before concluding back at the Siddh Peeth at approximately 10:10 AM.

A Model of Quiet Dignity and Unity

In a city known for its bustling traffic, the Rath Yatra stood out as a flawless model of discipline. Operating under a strict traditional code of conduct, where heads remained covered and black attire was prohibited, the crowd moved seamlessly without pushing, disorder, or noise. The event saw full cooperation from the Delhi Police, senior administrative officials, and the CRPF to manage security and traffic efficiently.

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The procession also drew distinguished guests, including New Delhi Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj, who offered her respects to the sacred chariot.

Upon reaching the historic Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place, the temple priest remarked in awe: "Truly, I have never witnessed such a disciplined and magnificent spiritual procession before."

Service as the Ultimate Worship

Beyond the annual procession, the Management Committee of the temple, led by President Ram Narayen Malhotra and key executive members, remains steadfast in its daily commitments to humanity. Operating on the founding principles of Hindu-Sikh unity and the maxim "Service to All and Welfare of All," the institution provides completely free morning tea, midday langar, evening tea, and night langar prasad to anyone who visits.

Additionally, the Siddh Peeth runs robust charitable initiatives centered on cow protection, medical care, feeding birds, and distributing clothing and blankets to the underprivileged.