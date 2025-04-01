Delhi Riots 2020: Court Orders FIR Against Minister Kapil Mishra Over Alleged Involvement

2020 Delhi Riots: A Delhi court has ordered the registration of an FIR against union minister Kapil Mishra | Image: PTI

2020 Delhi Riots: A Delhi court has ordered the registration of an FIR against union minister Kapil Mishra and others in connection with their alleged involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots. The court's decision comes after Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia found "prima facie" evidence of a cognizable offence.

In his order, Judge Chaurasia noted that Mishra was present in the area during the time of the alleged riots, stating, “Let further investigation be initiated with respect to the first incident since a cognisable offence has been disclosed by the complainant. Against Mr Kapil Mishra we are directing further investigation since we are of the prima facie view that there is a cognisable offence. Kapil Mishra was seen in the area,” additional chief judicial magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia said while pronouncing the verdict.

The order came after a Yamuna Vihar resident, Mohammad Ilyas, filed a plea requesting the registration of an FIR against Mishra, accusing him of inciting violence. Delhi Police had opposed the petition, arguing that Mishra had no direct involvement in the riots, which left at least 53 people dead and many more injured.

The 2020 Delhi Riots

The 2020 Delhi riots took place between February 24 and 26, 2020, in Northeast Delhi, leading to many casualties and injuries. The violence was linked to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act ( CAA ) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Kapil Mishra’s Alleged Role in the Delhi Riots

Delhi Cabinet minister and BJP leader Kapil Mishra has been accused of inciting violence through a speech delivered at Maujpur Chowk on February 23, 2020. In the speech, Mishra allegedly threatened to take matters into his own hands if the police did not clear anti-CAA protest sites within three days.

Delhi Police Claims the Petition is an Attempt to ‘Frame’ Mishra

On Tuesday, the Delhi Court addressed a complaint filed by Mohammad Ilyas, which was opposed by the Delhi Police.