Delhi Riots Accused Sharjeel Imam Gets 10-day Interim Bail To Attend Brother's Wedding

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Monday granted 10-day interim bail to activist Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case to attend his brother's wedding.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma Courts granted interim bail to Imam.

This temporary relief follows the Supreme Court's decision in January 2026, which denied regular bail to both Imam and co-accused Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots case.

Who is Sharjeel Imam

Sharjeel Imam is one of many individuals charged in the comprehensive conspiracy case stemming from the communal violence that swept through northeast Delhi in February 2020. The unrest resulted in 53 deaths and left more than 700 people injured.

The Delhi Police is spearheading the investigation, alleging that the violence stemmed from a "premeditated and orchestrated" conspiracy.

According to their findings, the unrest was specifically designed to disrupt public order under the cover of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

Who are the accused?

The accused in the case are Tahir Hussain, Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, Isharat Jahan, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima, Shifa-Ur-Rehman, Asif Iqbal Tanha(granted bail in 2021), Shadab Ahmed, Tasleem Ahmed, Saleem Malik, Mohd. Saleem Khan, Athar Khan, Safoora Zargar(granted bail on humanitarian grounds as she was pregnant when arrested), Sharjeel Imam, Faizan Khan, Devangana Kalita (granted bail) and Natasha Narwal(granted bail).

Bail Denied to Khalid and Sharjeel

Holding that their role was “central to the conspiracy", the Supreme Court on January 5, 2026 had denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the larger conspiracy case linked to the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.

At the same time, the top court granted bail to some of the other accused in the case - Gulfisha Fatima, Meera Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed.

The accused had challenged a Delhi High Court order refusing them bail in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 2020 north-east Delhi riots.

The bench clarified that they can approach the court again for bail either after one year or upon the completion of examination of protected witnesses, whichever occurs earlier. Any future application will be considered independently, unaffected by today’s order.

The Court noted that Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam stand on a "qualitatively different footing" both in terms of prosecution and evidence.

Background of the Case

Sharjeel Imam has been prisoned since January 28, 2020, weeks before the Delhi riots broke out.

The 2020 riots took place in February in parts of Northeast Delhi, following weeks of tension around protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The violence, which lasted several days, led to the several deaths, along with large-scale damage to homes, shops, and places of worship.

Investigating the violence, the Delhi police described it as a "conspiracy" linked to protests against the CAA. Several activists, including Sharjeel Imam, a former JNU student, and Umar Khalid, a student activist associated with earlier campus movements, students, and intellectuals were arrested under stringent laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).