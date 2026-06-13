Delhi Riots Larger Conspiracy Case: Sharjeel Imam Moves Second Bail Plea, Cites Six Years in Custody

New Delhi: Sharjeel Imam, one of the accused in the larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, has filed a second regular bail application before the Karkardooma Court in Delhi.

In his fresh plea, Imam has contended that there have been no significant developments in the case even after six months since the Supreme Court dismissed his earlier bail application on January 5, 2026.

He has further argued that he has remained in custody for the last six years and that the trial has not progressed at a pace warranting his continued incarceration.

The bail application has sought reconsideration of his release on the grounds of prolonged detention and the absence of substantial progress in the proceedings following the apex court's decision.

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Taking note of the plea, the trial court has sought a response from the Delhi Police. The matter has been listed for hearing on July 4.

Imam is an accused in FIR 59/2020, the case concerning the alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 communal violence in Northeast Delhi. The Delhi Police has alleged that the riots were part of a pre-planned conspiracy linked to protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), allegations that the accused have denied.

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