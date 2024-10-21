Published 12:22 IST, October 21st 2024
Delhi Blast: White Powder Found Scattered Near Site, FIR Reveals Key Details | Top Updates
Soon after the explosion, the fire brigade, police, bomb squad as well as a team of the NIA and NSG rushed to the site to ascertain the cause of the explosion.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Blast: White Powder Found Near Site, FIR Reveals Key Details | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
11:39 IST, October 21st 2024