Delhi's Tableau Non-Inclusion In Republic Day Parade Sparks AAP vs BJP Debate

New Delhi: A war of words has been triggered between Arvind Kejriwal ’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP in the national capital after the Delhi tableau was excluded from the traditional Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path. This will be the fourth consecutive year, when Delhi will not have a tableau in the Republic Day parade on January 26. The AAP questioned the move saying that the decision was politically motivated.

Former Chief Minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal, expressed his frustration over the decision. He questioned why Delhi was being excluded from the national parade, calling it "politics" against the people of Delhi. Kejriwal asserted that Delhi, being the capital of India, should be represented every year in the Republic Day celebrations.

Kejriwal asked why the BJP was preventing Delhi’s tableau from participating and why the people of Delhi should vote for a party that treated them in such a way. "For the last so many years, the tableau of Delhi was not allowed to participate in the parade. What kind of politics is this? Why do they hate the people of Delhi so much?" he asked.

Corruption, Sheesh Mahal or Flood, What Kejriwal Wants To Showcase, Asks BJP

Kejriwal's comments appeared to be coloured by the upcoming assembly election as he sought to corner the BJP on the issue. "They have no vision for the people of Delhi. They only abuse Kejriwal. Should we vote for them just for this?" he said.

The Republic Day parade, which takes place on January 26, is a grand spectacle that showcases India's cultural diversity and military power. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party appears to be capitalising the exclusion of Delhi's tableau from the Republic Day parade by invoking the upcoming assembly election.

Notably, the Republic Day parade features tableaux from various states and union territories, as well as performances by military bands and cultural troupes. The selection process for the tableaux is conducted by the Ministry of Defence, which involves a rigorous evaluation process before finalising the tableaux.

The BJP, on the other hand, slams Kejriwal’s comments. Delhi BJP chief, Virendraa Sachdeva, accused the AAP leader of making these statements for political gain, especially with the upcoming elections. He questioned what Kejriwal would want to showcase in the tableau, pointing to issues like the 2023 flood disaster, where over 60 people died, and accusing Kejriwal of corruption in the construction of a 'Sheesh Mahal' with public money.

The BJP claimed that Kejriwal's comments indicated his "anarchist nature" and questioned what the former Chief Minister wished to display. "I want to ask him what he wants to show (in the tableau of Delhi). The severe overflow where more than 60 people died or the 'Sheesh Mahal' that he has made by looting the money of people," said the Delhi BJP chief.

"The tableau of the whole country is displayed in the parade of Republic Day. A committee decides the tableau. Now, Arvind Kejriwal wants to do politics in this too," he said.

Sachdeva also reminded Kejriwal of the 2014 Republic Day protests when he staged a demonstration during the parade, further criticising him for using such events to play politics.

Last year, Delhi was also not included in the parade, and this decision has once again sparked accusations of political retaliation. AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that the exclusion of Delhi's tableau was part of a "revenge" after AAP's victory in the Punjab elections, suggesting that Punjab’s tableau was also rejected for similar reasons.

The last time Delhi’s tableau featured in the Republic Day parade was in 2021, when it showcased the Shahjahanabad redevelopment project.

Tableaux from states and Union Territories including Bihar, Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal have made the cut for Republic Day 2025.

Central Govt Clarifies Issue

After Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the Centre deliberately excluded Delhi’s tableau from the Republic Day Parade, the Ministry of Defence clarified that the tableau selection process is fair and impartial, conducted under a rotating roster system, sources said.

The ministry said that it follows a roster allowing 15 states and UTs to participate every three years. Delhi was among the shortlisted states for 2025, but its proposal was not approved by the Tableau Selection Committee, the sources added.

Clarifying further on other states and UTs' tableaus left out for 2025, the government said that Mizoram and Sikkim did not submit proposals, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep did not participate in the selection meetings.

Meanwhile, five additional states - Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal filled the slots.