Delhi's Triple Suicide: Mother And Two Sons Found Hanging At Their Home In Kalkaji

New Delhi: A shocking incident surfaced in Delhi's Kalkaji area, where a 52-year-old woman and her two sons allegedly committed suicide by hanging inside their house on Friday. According to the Delhi Police, all three victims were found hanging from ceiling fans in the house. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the mortuary for postmortem and a legal proceeding has been initiated in the matter.

According to a senior police official of Southeast Delhi, at about 2.47 pm on Friday, a routine PCR call brought police to House G‑70B in the Kalkaji area of Delhi. The police officers were responding to a distress report that three members of the Kapoor family had been found dead. The victims have been identified as Anuradha Kapoor (52) and her sons, Ashish (32) and Chaitanya (27).

The shocking discovery was made when a bailiff, accompanied by local police, arrived to enforce a court order for possession of the property. After repeated knocks went unanswered, the officials used a duplicate key to gain entry. However, inside all three were found hanging from ceiling fans. A handwritten note recovered at the scene indicated that the family had been battling depression, a factor that appears to have driven them to this extreme step.

The police official stated that the bodies were taken to the All‑India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) mortuary for post‑mortem examinations, a process being carried out under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police have opened an investigation and are reviewing the note, financial records and the circumstances surrounding the eviction.

Advertisement

The neighbours described the Kapoors as a quiet family who kept to themselves, and the news has left the people in the Kalkaji area shaken.

Following the incident, the police officials have urged anyone struggling with mental health issues to seek help, emphasising that support services are available.

Advertisement