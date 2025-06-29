Delhi’s Sagarpur Shocker: Father Stabs 10-Year-Old Son To Death For Insisting On Playing In Rain

New Delhi: A shocking incident has come to light from Delhi's Sagarpur area, where a 40-year-old father allegedly killed his 10-year-old son with a knife. According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday when the father objected to the child playing in the rain, but the child did not comply. In a fit of rage, the father allegedly stabbed the child in the chest, causing him fatal injuries. The incident has left everyone shocked in the locality.

As per the police, the incident occurred on June 29, at around 1.30 pm, when the father got into a fit of rage after his son insisted on going out to play despite his objections. The police are taking legal action on the matter and have arrested the accused father.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest Delhi), a PCR call was received from Dada Dev Hospital regarding the admission of a child who had been stabbed by his father. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the child, named S, had been brought to the hospital by his father but was declared dead on arrival. The child's mother had passed away a few years ago, and he was living with his father and three siblings in a single-room accommodation in Mohan Block, Sagarpur.

The incident is believed to have occurred when the child insisted on going out to play in the rain, despite his father's objections. In a fit of rage, the father allegedly picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed the child in the chest. The father then rushed the injured child to the hospital, but the child could not survive.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of law for murder and have apprehended the accused father. The weapon of offence, a kitchen knife, has been recovered, and further investigation is in progress. The accused father works as a daily wage labourer.

The police investigation revealed that the family was living in a small single-room accommodation, and the father was taking care of the four children after their mother's death.