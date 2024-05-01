The school authorities evacuated the premises and all students were sent home immediately. | Image:ANI

New Delhi: As Noida-Delhi-Ghaziabad police are investigating the recent bomb threat emails sent to almost 50 schools, a special cell source revealed that the IP address of the threat sent has been detected abroad.

The source who chose to stay anonymous told Republic that the same IP address has been detected in the Russian language.

On Wednesday, May 01, 50 schools across Delhi, in Noida received a bomb threat via email, prompting immediate evacuations.

The Delhi police said that the threat was received by some prestigious schools including the Delhi Public School Dwarka and its Vasant Kunj units, Mother Mary School in East Mayur Vihar and Dav School in South West Delhi.

DPS Dwarka authorities revealed that the bomb threat was received at around 6 am.

The school authorities evacuated the premises and all students were sent home immediately.

As per the police, preliminary investigations are underway. The DCP Dwarka in a statement to media said, "Teams are searching, nothing suspicious has been found yet. The IP from which the email came is being investigated. The email was received early in the morning."

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi said that the government is in constant touch with the Delhi Police and school authorities.

In a post on X, Atishi tweeted, "Some schools have received bomb threats today morning. Students have been evacuated and those premises are being searched by Delhi Police. So far nothing has been found in any of the schools. We are in constant touch with the Police and the schools. Would request parents and citizens not to panic. School authorities will be in touch with parents wherever needed."

Before the bomb threat emails were sent to schools in the national capital and NCR came a day after a similar kind of threat was sent to Chacha Nehru Hospital and some prominent hospitals such as Mumbai, Jaipur, Trichy, Goa, Nagpur and Kolkata.