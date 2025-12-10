Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threat Call; Investigation Underway

New Delhi: A bomb threat call made to several schools in Delhi on Wednesday morning triggered panic and prompted an immediate emergency response from authorities. Schools located in Laxmi Nagar, Mayur Vihar, and Rohini reportedly received the threat, following which police and fire department teams rushed to the spots.

According to officials, the fire department received information about the threat early in the morning. Multiple teams were deployed to the affected schools, and thorough checks of classrooms, corridors, playgrounds, and surrounding areas were carried out.

Police have confirmed that nothing suspicious has been found so far, and the situation remains under control. However, security agencies are treating the matter seriously, and a detailed investigation is underway to trace the source of the call.

This is a developing story, more updates are awaited…