Delhi Schools Bomb Threat: 2 Students Sent Mail to Delay Exams in Rohini School

New Delhi: In the latest development in the Delhi bomb threat case, the police officials on Sunday said that two different students of the same school in Rohini sent the mail to delay the exams, ANI reported.

"After investigation by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, it was found that the emails were sent to both schools by two different students of the same school. Both students had sent this email to stop the exam because they were not prepared for the exam paper," the Delhi Police said.

"Since both of them were students, they were counselled and then let off," it added.

This comes as the Delhi Police Special Cell identified that a student of a private school sent a bomb threat email to the Paschim Vihar school.

According to officials, the student tracked the student after tracing the IP address and was able to locate his house. Upon questioning, the child admitted to the act and was later counselled. The student was let off with a warning to his parents to keep a watch on his behaviour.

On December 14 and 17, several schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails. Furthermore, on December 13, a total of 30 schools across Delhi were targeted with hoax bomb threat emails.

On December 13, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday voiced serious concerns about recurring bomb threats targeting schools in the national capital. Kejriwal questioned the potential psychological and academic impact on children, saying such incidents could disrupt their studies and well-being if they continue unabated.

On November 19, the Delhi High Court instructed the Delhi Government and Police to develop a comprehensive action plan, including a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats and related emergencies. The court set a deadline of eight weeks for the completion of these directives.