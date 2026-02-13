Updated 13 February 2026 at 10:12 IST
Fresh Wave Of Bomb Threats Grips Several Delhi Schools, Massive Security Sweep Underway
A massive security operation is currently underway in the national capital after several schools received fresh bomb threats on Friday morning. The alerts come on a day when security agencies were already on high alert following a specific "February 13" warning issued in earlier hoax emails.
New Delhi: A wave of panic swept across the national capital on Friday morning as several schools received fresh bomb threats.
Delhi Police, along with fire department personnel and specialized bomb disposal squads, were immediately deployed to various campuses to carry out extensive anti-sabotage checks.
The first emergency alert was triggered at 9:13 AM after BD Tamil Education in Jhandewalan reported a threat.
Security agencies are currently on-site, and further details regarding the source of these threats are still awaited.
Recurrence of Earlier Scare
This incident follows a similar scare on Monday, February 9, when nine schools—and later as many as 15—received threatening emails between 8:30 AM and 9:00 AM.
According to the police, the threats were received through emails between 8:30 am and 9:00 am. Following the alerts, Delhi Police, fire department teams, and bomb disposal squads were immediately rushed to the affected schools.
In South Delhi, three schools received bomb threats. These include Air Force School on Lodhi Road, KR Mangalam School, and The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar.
Other schools that received bomb threat emails included Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantt, Cambridge School in Srinivasanpuri, Venkateshwar School in Rohini, Cambridge School in New Friends Colony, CM School in Rohini, DTA School in INA, and Bal Bharati School in Rohini.
While the Monday threats were eventually declared hoaxes, security remains at its highest level today. Many of the earlier emails specifically warned of potential incidents occurring on February 13, leading authorities to treat today's alerts with extreme caution.
