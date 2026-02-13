Fresh Wave Of Bomb Threats Grips Several Delhi Schools, Massive Security Sweep Underway

New Delhi: A wave of panic swept across the national capital on Friday morning as several schools received fresh bomb threats.

Delhi Police, along with fire department personnel and specialized bomb disposal squads, were immediately deployed to various campuses to carry out extensive anti-sabotage checks.

The first emergency alert was triggered at 9:13 AM after BD Tamil Education in Jhandewalan reported a threat.

Security agencies are currently on-site, and further details regarding the source of these threats are still awaited.

Recurrence of Earlier Scare

This incident follows a similar scare on Monday, February 9, when nine schools—and later as many as 15—received threatening emails between 8:30 AM and 9:00 AM.

In South Delhi, three schools received bomb threats. These include Air Force School on Lodhi Road, KR Mangalam School, and The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar.

Other schools that received bomb threat emails included Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantt, Cambridge School in Srinivasanpuri, Venkateshwar School in Rohini, Cambridge School in New Friends Colony, CM School in Rohini, DTA School in INA, and Bal Bharati School in Rohini.